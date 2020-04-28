Jennifer Lopez is what is called a killer by the wear of the feathers

Jennifer Lopez is in the midst of a controversy after her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (2). Aparentemetne the flag of Puerto Rico, which she wore in one of her performances on the stage, and has been made with the feathers of birds, and this has angered advocates for the rights of animals.

PETA latino (People for the ethical treatment of animals) criticized the choice of the star on their social networks.

“This is the flag I could have dimpled it without killing the birds. Dozens of birds were killed for this performance is in the range of the super bowl.”, expressed regret for the organization.

In spite of this controversy, J-Lo went to Instagram on Tuesday (4) to make a special thank you to his staff:

“Thank you so much @donatella_versace, and the entire team at @Versace for giving life to my awesome outfits for the halftime show, the SuperBowlLIV!”

Demi Lovato is also in the Super Bowl

In the final on Sunday (2), and it came to pass in the Super Bowl, the championship of american football. The event was held in Miami, in the United States.

The person in charge of the singing of the National Anthem has been and Demi Lovato. The singer unleashed his booming voice, and it was widely praised on social media.

A lot of fans even said that the performance of the Rt, if called for Whitney Houston, who sang the Anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.

“Demi Lovato just performed a live performance of the national anthem that would make Whitney Houston proud,” wrote one internet user.

“Demi Lovato sang the anthem of the United States, the Super Bowl, and in my opinion this is the one that has come close to the performance of Whitney Houston’s,” said the other.