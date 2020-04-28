Justin Bieber, and more than 10 million guests to the MGM to have the data cleared | Security

The hotels of MGM Resorts, has suffered a data leak, in which the private information of our guests have been stolen and posted on a forum of hackers in the week. All in all, more than 10.6 million people have had data such as name, phone, mailing address, e-mail address, and date of birth to be disclosed. In addition to the guests in the common singer Justin Bieber, the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, and a number of people who work in large technology companies and governments are among the casualties, since it is a network of luxury hotels.

READ: Mcdonald’s: an error in the system that left the snacks for free-watch

The information was disclosed by the website ZDNetlast Wednesday (the 19th). The MGM has confirmed the leak to the website, and explained to them that the event has occurred in the last year, on a server with limited data. For this reason, the company believes that the financial information, debit cards, credit cards or vouchers that have not been made public. In spite of having been discovered in the past year and just this week, the data was posted on a forum of hackers online.

Justin Bieber and other important figures, had the data run from the MGM hotel — Photo: Playback/Instagram

You want to buy a mobile phone, a TV, and other products that are on sale? Get to know the Compare the Phone.

The ZDNet it was found, the authenticity of the information provided, along with an investigator from the security of the company Under the Breach. According to the website, the information you were referring to the 10.683.188 guests, including personal information such as full name, telephone number, mailing address, e-mail address, and birth date. READ MORE: The carrier, such as Brad Pitt takes$ 2.5 million loan from the ex-special envoy, Angelina Jolie, pay for the court proceedings - Monet

According to MGM Resorts, and the leak happened to you because of an unauthorized access to a server on the cloud that contained the information about the guests of the old ones. As a result, the data provided were from people who stayed at a hotel on the net before 2017 at the earliest. The company also said that it had to be a leak in the last year, and that all affected personnel have been notified of the problem. At that time, the two companies are to cyber-security have been contracted to do an internal investigation. In addition, the network of the resorts, has stressed that it takes very seriously the responsibility of protecting the data of its customers.

See also: five tips to use WhatsApp safely

WhatsApp: five tips for using the app and security