Justin Bieber and Travis Scott join forces on the song “Second Light”

Justin Bieber broke his one-year hiatus and released their fifth full-length studio album “Changes” on Valentine’s Day in america.

Singer Justin Bieber has released on this Friday, valentine’s day-americans in her new album. It has slower songs that talk about a pop-star in love and happily married. Bieber has limited their participation to just a few artists, including rapper Travis Scott, who is one of the songs on the most anticipated disc.

In the brief, adding to the song Cactus Jack, and combines beautifully with the beat, pop, whimsical, and lively. “The Second Emotion” is a song that talks about being in love with someone else, and he wants to know if that person feels the same way. With the release of the Valentine’s Day is a great base for a weekend full of love, so expect to hear more from this collaboration in the next couple of days.

The project will also feature a song with Quavo , Clever, Post Malone , Lil Dicky, and Kehlani . You can check out the full album here.