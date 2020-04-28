Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Michael Buble and more and more canadians are singing to raise money for the fight against the disease

Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, and other famous gathered together virtually to help in the fight against the new coronavirus. They were joined in the ‘Stronger Together’, All the Ensemble, in order to raise money for Food Banks Canada is a charitable organization, a canadian.

The singers have done a version of ‘Leon on Me’ by Bill Withers, who passed away at the beginning of the month. He also appeared in the video, it’s Geddy Lee, the bass player, vocalist, and keyboardist of Rush. This was the first appearance of him, after the death of their drummer, Neil Peart.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, Drake, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, Will Arnett, – all canadians – took part in the special by sending a message to other health care professionals.

The new version of “Leon on Me” is available on the streaming, and the money collected from the track, it will be used to assist in the combante of the coronavirus.

Listen to it below:

Produced by Jon Levine, who has worked with Celine Dion, and She how to create a new version of the song is available on the internet. All of the funds raised from the track will be used to assist in the response of the Canadian Red Cross society to the coronavirus.