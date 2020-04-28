Kanye West and Jay-z stopped the fighting

Is that Her actually skipped Kim Kardashian at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? A number of publications to ensure that it does, but according to the website TMZ, Kanye West, Jay-Z, who have spent the last year fighting it out for a variety of reasons, they reconciled and were photographed whether greeting you on the feast of The Los Angeles area at the beginning of this month.

The TMZ said that the West’s and Jay-Z stopped his argument, including a legal battle for royalties from the streaming service, Jay-Z, in the Demand. The West has also publicly criticised the rapper and his wife Beyonce for not attending his marriage with the Kardashian’s in 2014. The two left, the tension of the hand, but according to Life&Style magazine, the same can’t be said for his wife.

A source told the tabloid that Beyonce ‘was ignored Kim for the whole night while celebrating the anniversary of Diddy.

Jay and Kanye were smiling and talking as if he hadn’t spent the last year fighting it,” said the witness. “But I have not seen Her, and Kim’s interacting with. Not even a hello,” he says.

“Kim was in the corner while the Games did not come out to close friends”.

However, in accordance with the program’s Name.The News, a few days after the party, Diddy, Beyonce, and Kim Kardashian went to a party, karaoke, and organized by a mutual friend, the jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

A source from the programme said that the two were happy to see: “Beyonce seemed to be in a great mood and was seen smiling and greeting a lot of people. They also went to greet her.

The fights

Kanye West has a long history of fights with celebrities. But he claims that it was part of his problem is mental health.

A few years ago, it was with Taylor Swift, who received a prize of a YEAR, and he went up on the stage and said that Beyonce should get the award. Later, in 2016, it is also forced with a Taylor-made in public by having it mentioned in a song.

But of all the problems, He got the worst of it before her mental breakdown, and in November of 2016, when they are on a show and blasted Jay-Z and Beyonce’s why don’t have come to their wedding. In the fall of 2017, he sued Jay-Z because of his music, in the streaming on Demand.

The husband of Kim Kardashian has admitted that she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, but according to the socialite, his life completely changed when he became a religious one.