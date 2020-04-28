Karen Gillan is in the new animated series on the Marvel comics “What If?”

In an interview with the newspaper The Hollywood Reportershe Karen Gillan he revealed that it will be in the series The “What If?” to be playing the character that made him well-known in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel: Nebula.
“I’ve already finished my work. It’s a lot of fun. It will be great for the fans to keep track of these alternate realities involving your favorite characters from the Marvel universe.”
In addition to this, the the actress is also confirmed to return to his role in the third feature of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which does not yet have a release date.
The “What If?”that is, based on the comic book of the same name, will explore the stories and what-ifs that could have completely changed the direction of the MCU.
The the debut of the series, is scheduled for 2021, and will be available in the catalogue from the streaming platform Disney and a+.