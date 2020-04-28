Kate Beckinsale admitted to the hospital from the emergency, and to be confused with Kate Middleton’s

Kate Beckinsale has been admitted to the hospital emergency, after the rupture of a cyst in the ovary.
The actress, 45-year-old, posted it on the social networks, showing the pain he was suffering.
“Breaking up a cyst on ovary, it hurts so much and the morphine is making me cry. I am also very grateful to all those who took care of me,” you can read it yourself in the post.
A few days later, the american newspaper USA Today has reported on the detention of Kate Beckinsale, with the added twist of a, by mistake, you have illustrated the story with a picture, not of herself, but she For Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge.
When he got out of the hospital, the actress joked about resembling “the mistake”:
“I’m very touched and very moved by all the messages of loving, which I have in the last few days. I’m feeling a lot better, and I hope that all of the women who are going through this, you will be able to overcome it as well as I do. Now, I’m going to resume my obligations in the real”.