Kate Beckinsale shows of a professional to put make-up the legs

Kup to Beckinsale it was one of the celebrities who have in the past week, was also present at the gala, the Critics’ Choice Awards for the social network to share a fun moment in the run up to the event.

The pictures show the actress, 46 years old, to be produced in order to the big event As a professional, it was the hairstyle, another one was dedicated to put make-up on the leg of the artist’s work. While doing this, But acarinhava the cat, which was to be held.

In a moment befitting a diva, which you can check out the video in the gallery.

Read More: Kate Beckinsale the view of the going out with a friend of her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson