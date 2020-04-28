Katherine Schwarzenegger marks the birthday of her husband, Chris Pratt

Recém-married, after having given them to the node, on the 8th day of June, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt are living in a phase of much happiness and love.

About a week after they went up to the altar and exchanged rings, the couple will again have reason to celebrate, because the actor turns 40 years old this Friday, the 21st day of the month of June.

A date with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger made it a point to highlight it on social networks, where they declared that he was the love of his life.

“Happy birthday to you my sweet angel! I feel very blessed to be me, to laugh with you, to love you, for all our adventures for the kiss to you and to be able to live this magical life with you. Ye have filled my life with joy. I love you, too,” he wrote in a-mount camera was published in his account of Instagram.

See this posting on Instagram Happy birthday to my darling angel face. So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you, and live this magical life with you. “You make life a joy filled! I love you so much! Happy, happy! A publication that is shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on the 21st of June, 2019 at the latest, at 10:17 am PDT