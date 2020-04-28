Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are exchanging kisses in a party in Italy

Last Thursday (the 19th), there was the rehearsal dinner for the wedding of Misha Nonoo, and Michael Hess, who was in Rome, Italy.

Among the famous guests were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple sat down side-by-side and not made it a point to hide the trade from the hands.

The singer-and-actor also exchanged several kisses at the time, and they did not seem to mind the presence of photographers in the local area.

Currently, Katy is a member of the jury of American Idol, a famous reality music TV in the united states.

The owner of the Teenage Dream and the actor are engaged, and all indications are that it will come up to the altar anytime soon.

Recently, in an interview with the BBC’s Radio One, it’s Orlando Bloom, he was surprised, for no one else, no one other than his fiancée, Katy Perry.

At the time, he was challenged to listen to Gemma, a so-called listener that is used to mimic the Katy, by singing the hit song I Kissed a Girl”.

“Gemma, it’s been great, really very, very good. But I’m not convinced of (with imitation). It is hard for me because I’ve been living with that voice,” said the actor.

What he didn’t know how it is, in fact, I was listening to his own love, which, in turn, has given us an earful, and live in love.

“I thought you knew me better,” said Katy.

