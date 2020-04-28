Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have separated, ‘ says the magazine

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

Together for the past ten months, the courtship of the couple was marked by controversy as well as possible the betrayal of the star with Selena Gomez and is nude in the tour of Italy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer together, according to magazine In Touch Weekly.

You have reached the end of the dating-Katy-Perry-and – Orlando Bloom. Together for the past 10 months, the singer / actor, they would be separated from the end of October, according to the magazine – In Touch Weekly. Why would it have been that She is responsible for putting an end to a relationship, I wouldn’t be ready to get married and have children.

In the meantime, friends, I defended the artist, saying that in the end left it, on the grounds that the two wanted to follow the paths of different. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, have taken up the affair in march of this year. It is worth noting that the relationship between the two has been marked by ups and downs. In march, the the planet recorded for the first time, the two of them kissing each other on a journey to the birthplace of the singer, the Santa Barbara, California, USA).

In may, it has gained prominence in the media of a possible treachery of the Sea, and after that he was seen in a hot climate with a Better Service. The couple retreated from the spotlight for a while, but will re-appear in the month of August. On holiday in Italy, they were caught in the beach. In the pictures of Orlando Bloom, he was completely naked, as remava, and take a walk with your partner along the seafront.

The last appearance of the couple at the end of October, when they were fantasiaram of Hillary and Bill Clinton at a Halloween party sponsored by Kate Hudson, in Los Angeles. Orlando was already married to a model Miranda Kerry’swith that, he has a son, So sorry for your loss, in the last 5 years. Already the princess of pop was married to the british comedian Russell Brand’s.

Copyright photo by: Broadimage/Shutterstock/INDIA and the ECAA/ZDS/WENN.COM/SIPA