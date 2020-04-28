Katy Perry has celebrated its one-year anniversary of the engagement

Katy Perry and fiance of Orlando Bloom, they have not yet had the Valentine’s Day, February 14th, valentine’s day in the United States, because they were separated on that day, due to work commitments. The day also marked the first anniversary of the engagement of the couple.

Even though the couple has celebrated the date with a sense of anticipation, when they were together the day before, and they hope to get together again to celebrate the most romantic of the year.

She is currently in Europe, working with no breaks in the filming of the series. It is in the Czech Republic, recording the scenes of the Carnival Row to Amazon Prime Video.

But Perry has had the good fortune to be able to see your groom for a couple of hours at the beginning of the month, when she traveled to Prague’s old town. The two enjoyed a day of sight seeing and having a good time at the place, prior to the artist to take-off again.

The two got engaged on exactly the same day the 14th of February, but in 2019 at the latest. The singer has released photos from her bridal shower to remind you of the important date.

A marriage in the sight

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now preparing for their wedding, but she has decided that it will not be invited to the ceremony, his fellow American Idol, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Perry became the bride of the Sea last year, and now I had Jimmy Kimmel on his television program, and that they are waiting for the big day.

When asked if he would invite them Together, and Bryan’s wedding, Perry said: “I don’t pay for them.”, a joke.

Kimmel insisted, and asked me if it was Luke, and Together they would sing on their big day, and she said, “Like I said, I can’t afford it. I want to tell you not to. Look, they’ve got a lot of work to do, as long as I’m going to get married again.”, he said.