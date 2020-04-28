Katy Perry is on the whole pursuit of this clip from the new “Harleys in Hawaii”

Katy Perry he threw himself head-first into the vibe, tropical, and pursuit (!) in her new music video.

The american singer has released the first single “Harleys In Hawaii”who came up with a video that’s quite interesting. In the image, I, appears at festivals, riding a bike, having fun in a swimming pool, and even playing the ukulele.

The band has a sound that is very similar to that of Lana Del Rey he’s been doing, but also has the personality of Perry. The lyrics of the song has been composed with a Charlie Puthsinger who went to Brazil in this month.

“Harleys In Hawaii” is the third single from the singer this year, she has already released it’s Never Really Over,” and “Small Talk”. The songs that come after it on the disk The Witnessfrom 2017 on, but Katy Perry still has not announced his next studio album.

