Katy Perry poses in swimsuit on the anniversary: “the 35, and I’ve never been so alive” – 25/10/2019

35 years old with the face and body of a 20! Today, she Katy-Perry-full a period of one year to life, and he decided to mark the date with a picture of a stunning beach.

The swim suit is red decorated with flowers, and she has squandered the beauty and wrote the following: “is 35, and I’ve never felt so alive.”

The singer makes a success since 2007 when the single ” I Kissed a Girl and put her on the musical map. From that time to now, it hasn’t stopped since, and has released hits such as Peacock, California Gurls, Firework, Teenage Dream, Thinking Of You and Hot N’ Cold”, among others.

Last week, the singer released her new single “work-inspired, tropical-check out the music video for” Harleys In Hawaii.

Listen to the podcast, YOUTUBE Watch TV, and the round-table discussion on the YOUTUBE on the tv, with the columnists as Chico Pointed out, Flávio Ricco, and He Stycer.

The podcasts, the YOUTUBE is available on Spotify, Apple’s Podcast, Google, Podcasts, and other forms of audio.