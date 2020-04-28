Katy Perry relies on in court after a conviction for theft of a ‘Dark Horse’

Play/YouTube Attorneys for the singer also called for a review of the amount of the compensation



After being ordered to pay$ 2.7 million for copying “the ” Dark Horse”, Katy Perry’s appeal against the decision in the american courts, according to the journal And this Friday (the 11th).

In July, a jury found that the track, which is part of the album “Prism” in 2013, he copied the beat of the music in the rap, the christian call to “Joyful Noise” from Flame, released in the year 2009. The artist is accused of, I have dumped at least 45% of the song to be a hit.

The decision, however, it was incumbent on the appeal. And that’s what the reps for the singer have to submit a number of documents repeating the arguments which have already been submitted to the court.

Among the allegations, the defence submits that the alleged similarities that they are the “undoubtedly common”. In addition to this, the advocates of Perry’s claim, that the Flame does not have a record of the exclusive copyright of the track.

On top of that, the defense of the artist, and said that the Flame was not able to prove that she and her producers, heard, or experienced some kind of contact with a “Joyful Noise,” before he organized “a Dark Horse”. The value of million-dollar fine was also asked by the lawyers who ask for a review of the calculation.