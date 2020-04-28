Keanu Reeves has revealed a passion for Sandra Bullock, Speed

Back to the big screen with the movie-John Wick 3: Parabellum, Keanu Reeves has been appearing on major talk shows in the united states to publicize the work.

In one of these interviews, the host, Ellen DeGeneres, Keanu has made stunning revelations about her relationship with actress Sandra Bullock, with whom he appeared opposite the film Speed is at its Maximum.

“Well, then, Sandra Bullock has said that he has had a great first chance to be with you. I asked him if it was because everyone else had a crush on you…. If she was in love with you,” said Ellen, when you enter in the subject line. Keanu Reeves has to stopped immediately, and he made a revelation: She obviously does not know that I was in love with her, too.”

Even though the feeling is mutual, nothing happened between the two of them. According to Keanu, he’s so scared of trying to do something with Sally for the sake of the work. “I can’t believe I was in love for each other, and they were terrified,” says Ellen. “The chemistry between the guys was so real, because you actually had feelings for each other. It’s cute,” she said.

“It would be good to go trabalhor,” said Keanu.