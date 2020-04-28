Kevin Hart is not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart continues his recovery from the car accident in which you have been a victim, and now, according to the authorities, and the serious injuries that he suffered in his back that could have been avoided if he had been wearing a seat belt when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources told the website TMZ that no one in his old Barracuda in the 1970’s, he was trapped in the driver’s S Black, the led on a road near Calabasas, California, usa, at the beginning of September.

Upon further investigation, officers from the Highway Patrols of California said that with the Barracuda fell off after the Black has lost control of it.

They insist that there is no evidence of a mechanical problem.

But Hart is not in the midst of a driver for an accident in a car that he had bought it as a birthday present at the beginning of this year. He said, through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler: “I’ve got nothing but love for Jared and I wish him and you (the passenger) Age (Broxterman) for a quick recovery.”

Kevin had suffered three fractures of the spine in an accident and has been undergoing a major surgery on his back. Jared and Rebecca have suffered an injury like Kevin’s.