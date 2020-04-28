Kim Kardashian on the premiere program on the subject of justice

Kim Kardashian has announced that on Sunday, the 19th, in an interview with the Associated Press that their documentary-Kim Kardashian West (The Justice Project, Justice Project, in translation) will be released on the 5th of April, in the channel, and Oxygen.

Credit: Handout Kim Kardashian has began to advocate for reform, after helping in the release of the Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a sentence of life imprisonment for drug trafficking

The film shows the work of the business in the reform of criminal justice, the united states, to reduce the sentence of inmates who have committed non-violent crimes, the lower level or are convicted unfairly.

Kim will present the four cases where the sentences are considered unfair, including that of a woman who murdered a family member that sexually abused and a victim of sex trafficking. “I hope that this will be a step towards opening the hearts and minds of the people. And I hope that they will be able to help change some of the laws that really need to be changed,” he said. To help fix a system that is so broken, it’s a source of motivation for me. I’m not doing it for the publicity. I really care for you.”

Kim Kardashian has began to advocate for criminal justice reform after assisting in the release of the Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for drug trafficking. At that time, she met with the president of the united states, Donald Trump, who has mercy on the old lady, in the year 2018.

“I am motivated in my job. Of course, there are times when I feel overwhelmed and stressed out. My kids know that I’m in high school as well as they do. The are 20 hours a week (in college), so it’s pretty much all of my time,” he said. Source: The Associated Press Reported.