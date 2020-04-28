Kim Kardashian talks about the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis, and is open to photoshop in family Christmas card: ‘I’d rather do it that way,”

If you have not already it’s easy to add the two little boys in a picture, say of four! Kim Kardashian who is one of them! During their participation in the program of Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday (17), and the manager told all the story to the back of the Christmas card from your family this year, and admitted that he had to resort to photoshop.

First of all, she says, that she decided only to do with the family this year, because they don’t have the time to gather all of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. I saw online that the people I was fighting, and for this reason we have not made a card together, but it was only because of the weather. I could not get it to save all the world, and I was like, ‘That’s not my job’”, the essence of the business.

“And I said, ‘I’m going to just make a card with both of my children and my family, but even that was too dramatic. A lot of work to join the four children smiling, sitting in a room”, took out Kim. She recalled that at first, the North was having a rough day, and he refused to take the pictures.

“She was crying because she wanted a hair style that is specific to you, something like that, so I said, ‘Okay, you’re not going to be on the card”said to be the mother. However, the next morning, the North has changed his mind and asked to take pictures only with Kim. “Thanks be to God, the photographer was still in the city. So, I asked her to come over, but I was already completely different from that of the previous day, so I arranged with her to take a picture of the two of us, but I was cut off and put it on the North, in ours.”said to be the muse.

And you almost can’t notice it, right? “The result is really beautiful. I would prefer to do it that way than go through the anxiety of forcing the entire world to the place”, said Kim, laughing when the presenter said that they would not let your daughter to participate in the card by the next day. “This may be the reason that I don’t have children.”admitted to Ellen.

Then, Kim spoke up about the rumors that he would be a brigade, with Kourtney. “Kourtney and I had to go to Japan together. We actually took a moment to talk and listen to each other. What complicates things is that in the 18th season [de KUWTK] it will be released soon, and it gets worse before they get better. [Mas] I have, and it does heal, we talked about everything and we came to an understanding.”revealed to Kim on his relationship with his older sister.

She recalled that the conflicts between the two arose when Kourtney decided that she wanted to reduce her time on the reality tv family. “She’s like, but I just want to shoot it when she wants it. If you are a member of a family that travels a lot or take lots of periods of rest, and the others have to come in and pick up those extra hours. So, in the last year and me and Khloé, we have taken all the hours of work for her, because we are in need of content, I do not know”in the world.

“We were very frustrated by having to work harder, and we have kids and other things going on. It’s exhausting for us, and when she does it without making a decision to proceed or not in reality. Stay in this state of limbo, and to do so with us for so long, it’s frustrating,”completed by Kim.

In the end, she said that the decision on how you are going to be the participation of Kourtney on KUWTK is not clear yet. “We came to the conclusion that it’s going to be filming for a while… In fact, I don’t know if you have come to a conclusion, it is always in the air. However, we are in a good place to observe the space of the other, and if someone doesn’t want to be in the program, we obviously want them to have a break mentally and to live their lives the way they want it”he said.

Watch it below:

Also in the interview, Kim talked about the possibility of Kylie Jenner has gotten back together with the relationship with Travis Scott, after she was spotted with a diamond ring. “I honestly don’t know, but I don’t think that they are friends with each other very closely, and they’re doing a great job of creating together.”said it’s about the parents of the Stormi.

“About the ring, and they are definitely not engaged. I think she was using it on a different finger, and I think she bought it. I don’t know the status of it, but I think that they’re not together.”speculation on the muse.