Kristen Bell uses a State of the educating the daughters: “She did not say so-for Anna – 25/11/2019

Kristen Bell has used the arguments of the State, to facilitate the education of the children. On the outside of the princess Anna in the Disney movies this is the mother of the little Delta, and from the age of four, and Lincoln, out of the six.

“Here’s what I say to them: ‘Well, She’d never say that to Anna. I would also say to you: ‘do You think that Anna and Elsa don’t dividiriam this toy?’. I really, really do it!”, he told the actress to the magazine “People”.

It is to be hoped that the princess, Anna, is a favorite of the daughters, Kristen Bell, right? But that’s not what happens in the house of the actress. “With them, it’s a She,” said she, and they had to dress up like Elsa on Halloween for the past two years (see figure below).

“When they saw Frozen for the first time, and they liked it but not loved it. And I think it’s really funny, because I don’t think that it’s part of our DNA to reject our parents in the early years. Now, they like it a lot, and if you dress up as the characters,” he said.