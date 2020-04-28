Kylie and Kendall Jenner are being processed on charges of plagiarism in lace lingerie – the one Who

+



Kendall and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Case and Kendall Jenner have been prosecuted for misuse of the income of proprietary Klauber Bros., Inc. in his briefs. According to the TMZthe sisters have stolen the design of another brand, to produce a line of lingerie.

According to the publication, Klauber Bros., The Inc claims that it has made some of the pictures on the income of the very specific – so specific that they patented it and, in this case, it would be the copyright owner.

According to the documents of the case, the Has Thong Panties use one of the designs from the lace from Klauber, in panties, on the edge of the belt. The same is true for an item, lingerie is a kind of back-of-the Kylie + Kendall.

In the process, Klauber said that the business of the sisters are cashing in with their projects and are protected under applicable copyrights, selling their products in your Case to Shop them without your permission.

The brand you want to get all of the benefits that Kendall and Kylie have had with the sale of the underwear that you have the funds. Up to now, according to TMZ, the two did not comment on the case.

Panties with lace are sold in a Case of Shop (Photo: Playback )

