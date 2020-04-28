Kylie Jenner grows to rumors of a reconciliation with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are they back together again? After allowing a single in support of the rapper Case it left fans confused as to your post of three pictures of an ancient Travis on Friday, the 28th, in the Stories of the Instagram.
The clicks show that the fathers of the Stormi Webster talking and staring at you lovingly while you appreciate the game of basketball in the fall of 2017, right around the time they started to come out.
The pictures, of course, fuelled the recent rumours of a reconciliation after the end of the novel in 2019.
“It is a state of mind“he wrote to the billion dollar Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the posting.
In October, the The E! News found out that Kylie and Him were separating after two years of relationship. However, they are meeting each other for the good of the growth of the first.
In January, they celebrated the anniversary of Stormi at walt Disney World, and at the beginning of February, took part in the huge celebration of the small.
“Kylie and Him are not officially together, but they are the professionals in the co-creation of Stormi at this timeit, ” said a source at the The E! Newsa few weeks ago. “Stormi keeps them very close and they are in amazing condition“.
“To organize a birthday party, Stormi, and her day-to-day lives they have brought Him, and Has more closely than ever“he said to the reporter. “They do not have an in-depth conversation about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are in now. This has been discussed many times, but we are going with the flow“.
We’re in the eye!