Kylie Jenner in love with your visual Dior vintage, to stay in the house

On Monday, the 27th of April, Kylie Jenner wanted-a good day to more than 170 million followers on Instagram straight from the door of the house. In social isolation, as well as a good portion of the people who live in the United States of America, in Case you can to keep them in the house, but with a lot of style!!!

The entrepreneur has chosen a look of luxury to your photos in your home. A set of pants and a workout top, and a pair of tennis christian Dior. The set is pink in color, is part of the collection in the spring of 2002, also designed by John Galliano, and the default of the iconic Diorissimo, and the detail in the skin. As it is, a collection was released 18 years ago, is now on sale on the website of the vintage clothing of the north american equivalent to 1185 euros.

The tennis courts are in the new collection from christian Dior, the WALK’In christian DIOR. The piece is for sale on the us website of the brand name, for about 910 euros.