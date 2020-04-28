Kylie Jenner, joins, micro, bob, get to know the court that is popular with the famous – 16/02/2020

The manager: Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories-the result of the cutting of the hair very short, and the above-the-shoulder look is that it reminds us, among us, brazilians, to the Bruna Marquezine e Manu Gavassi. The name of this hack is “micro” and it is one of the new — and-stronger — trends-of-beauty.

In the post, Has joked that his hair stylist told him that it was only going to take one of patterns and textures in the yarn, but ended up cutting off all her hair. Those who have never been through it, don’t you think?

Get to know the micro to bob

The new cut of the Case is already in vogue for some time among the well known brazilian. Is known as a micro-bob, it leaves the back of your head to the shows, and in contrast to the versions, the short or the long bob, comes up to the height of the chin.

Here, in addition to the Marquezine e Manu Gavassi, it is the choice of actresses such as Nina Rodrigues, Fernanda Vasconcelos e Agatha Moreira.

In the case of Manu, his court was always well-commented, of the people, and is now in the WIKI, it seems that it has returned to it — for better or for worse. Before I get into the house, and she came in answer to a comment on gender which he has received on Instagram. “One of these women, with such hair, curtinhos as seeming to be a few runts”. Nothing to do with that, right?

The maintenance has been good enough, “You don’t have to make up your mind on your body, or hair, or lifestyle choices of anyone other than their own. We asked for your opinion on that? Not at all.”