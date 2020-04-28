Kylie Jenner reveals that he has used the same helicopter involved in the fatal injuries to Kobe Bryant: “he was Flying it from time to time”

Yesterday (the 26th), the entire world was shocked by the tragedy that killed the former basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and seven other people. Among the famous who have been through the incident of the tribute, made for Kylie Jenner have called it to the attention of the audience, after revealing that he traveled frequently to the aircraft involved in the accident, and it is exactly the same as the pilot who was in charge at the time of the fatality.

In his / her personal account on Instagram, the business published the stories with the photos of all the victims, and found that it was only temporary and constant on the plane. “May their souls rest in peace… Prayers for the families. I still can’t believe it. This was the helicopter I was flying in from time to time the pilot Plows. It was a really nice guy. Hug your loved ones”he wrote.

According to TMZ, Jenner was with a customer so often the services of a professional who, in November, 2019 at the latest, she had rented the airplane to go to her Dream, she was the daughter of Rob Kardashian, who at the time was in his third year of life.

Kobe Bryant passed away on the evening of Sunday, the 41-year-old, when the helicopter in which he was struck in the mountains, in Calabasas, California. The daughter of an athlete, nikki kane, age 13, was also on board and did not survive. With a crash, a fire broke out on the premises, and has prevented the rescuers to rescue the victims. The representatives of the player have reported to TMZ that they were on their way to the Academy, Mamba, in the city of Thousand Oaks for a workout, or basketball.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, but it is known that the pilot was flying too low, probably because of the fog. Kobe let his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.