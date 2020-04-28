Kylie Jenner reveals what he has learned about to be locked up in the house, from which she retired in the pregnancy

Kylie Jenner he spoke to his millions of followers, and he shared some of the tips really useful for us to entretermos during the period of the quarantine. Before we explain to you all the things that you do on a day-in the home, including their favorite activities, the socialite has revealed a detail that’s both funny and has become an expert in social isolation.

“By the way, when I was pregnant, which is why I kept it secret was because they do not go out of the house. It was my choice to do so, and I never let myself get bored“ he began to count. And Jenner was able to do it for nine months, and we will get it, right? At least for a couple of weeks ago.

“I saw the movies, read the books, it was full day in the spa, took long baths, I did the mask, I took care of my skin and in my hair. Puzzles! I have made so many of the puzzles when I was a child. It is not because of the value of the city. So, what I’ve done in the last week: more of the puzzles, I began to see Westworld, to spend more time with my daughter, cooking, reading. Being at home is just plain fun. You can enjoy it at home, folks“ in the world.