Kylie Jenner shows off the most cmodo’ of its kind in Palm Springs, california PHOTO: Reproduction / Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 22, decided to show off one of the cmodos of its kind in Palm Springs, california, which she considers to be the “greatest of all time”. Through a video posted on his Instagram, with the empresria said that cmodo, called “a room of bunk” and is used to receive guests.

The three bunk beds that are present in the room will count with differential: both above and below, are from the beds of the couples, and in front of each and every one of them, there is a television of the individual. “This is the best room in the house. Everyone has their own TV,” says Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, at the age of 21, he became the empresria bilionria the youngest in the world with a business video, according to a new survey from the american journal of economics, October. The model, who’s the owner of the brand, Kylie Jenner, Cosmetics, surpassed that Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, he was introduced to the rankings at 23 years of age.

Jenner, the half-irm de Kim Kardashian, a socialite best known of the family Kardashian. When younger, she said, she felt ashamed and embarrassed for having lbios small, and this in turn led to his interest in the lipsticks, and lpis lip balms, and products that would make her feel more safe and secure.

A publicao says that the company Has, lanada in November 2015, was sold at US$ 54,5 milhes (Us$ 206 milhes) products at at at at at the the beginning of 2019, according to estimates by the Oppenheimer’s, the young entrepreneur to sign an exclusive contract for distribution with the retail beauty product and Other, in November, in the year 2018.