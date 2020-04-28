Lady Gaga has won the Grammy awards for the Soundtrack, with the “A Star is Born”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
14


Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
This One’s Easy.
Watch the new music video for She at the Beach!

Later today will take place the award ceremony of the Grammy awards, but the celebration has already begun.

As there are several categories, many of which are the result of the revealed and the awards to be handed out prior to the broadcast on the television, and the The Recording academy he announced the first name.

Lady Gaga it ended up taking a Grammy home, in the category of Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media, with the soundtrack of the A Star Is Born.

“A Star Is Born”

It is worth noting that in “A Star Is Born”, the movie has been directed by the Bradley Cooperwho is speaking to Her, and it was released in the year 2018.

“Shallow”, the big hit from the soundtrack, won the academy award for Best Original Song.

The Grammy Awards Live

Find out how to watch the Grammy awards live on TV and on the Internet, it is available by clicking here.



READ MORE:  Recognize the artistic career of Rihanna Image Awards
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here