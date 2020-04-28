Lady Gaga has won the Grammy awards for the Soundtrack, with the “A Star is Born”

Later today will take place the award ceremony of the Grammy awards, but the celebration has already begun.

As there are several categories, many of which are the result of the revealed and the awards to be handed out prior to the broadcast on the television, and the The Recording academy he announced the first name.

Lady Gaga it ended up taking a Grammy home, in the category of Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media, with the soundtrack of the A Star Is Born.

“A Star Is Born”

Congrats Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media winner – ‘A Star Is Born’ with Bradley Cooper @ladygaga, @lukasnelson & Benjamin Rice producers @Juliannesdiary & Julia Michels, music supervisors #GRAMMYs — The Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 26, 2020 a

It is worth noting that in “A Star Is Born”, the movie has been directed by the Bradley Cooperwho is speaking to Her, and it was released in the year 2018.

“Shallow”, the big hit from the soundtrack, won the academy award for Best Original Song.

The Grammy Awards Live

