Lady Gaga is shocked with the parent who is asking for financial assistance

“He was left to his own devices, the urge really bad,” said the website.

After all the criticism that Joe has deleted the page with the kitty a Go Fund Me. The explanation for this is that the father-of-Lady-Gaga could have imagined action as a way to get in on the trend of solidarity in the view of the all around the world.

“It was a mistake, an embarrassment. He saw other people getting in the spirit of solidarity, and he thought that it fit the situation. It was more in the mind than to think that he needed or deserved help. It was the impulse of it,” said the website.

Lady Gaga has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

See also:

Lady Gaga opens up in the game, with Bradley Cooper: “we have Made a love story”