Lady Gaga shows off her boyfriend with the lip fuzzy today

Lady Gaga is in love with by the executive, and entrepreneur, Michael Polansky. The singer came to use the Instagram to post a photo in which the lips of the young man appears completely smeared with the lipstick you used for it.

“Baby, you left me with a bad for the whole party?”, a joke in the caption.

Lady Gaga has the respect of the public in the last Super Bowl, but it’s been with Polansky since December, according to the site specialized in the celebrities. Polansky, a man who has won the heart of Her music, is a graduate of Harvard, and is co-investor in the company, Sean Parker, the co-founder of Facebook and Napster.

