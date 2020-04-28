Leonardo DiCaprio, Cara Delevingne, and other artists to warn you about the fires in the Amazon – News on the film

The actor has criticized the indifference of the media in the face of a tropical forest burning for 16 days.

Leonardo DiCaprio might be playing in the movie once upon a Time in the… in Hollywood, but he is not using his account on Instagram to promote the film. On the contrary, he has the tradition of using the social network to raise awareness about environmental issues — at this time, if you spoke out against the burnings in the Amazon region, and the indifference of the international media on the subject.

“It’s terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest tropical rainforest on the planet, creating 20% of the oxygen that is in the Earth, and essentially the heartbeat of the world is on fire, and burned for 16 days in a row, and literally no coverage at all in the media! Why is that so?”, he wrote to the actor, sharing in the publishing of the arrival of Nick Rose”, which brings up a picture of the fire.

DiCaprio is not the only famous one to comment on the shocking subject. The top model, and brazilian actress Gisele Bündchen has shared on his Twitter account a petition for the protection of the forest and of the lands of indigenous peoples.

The actress and singer, Demi Lovato, and in the midst of his birthday, he used his stories, from Instagram to share a couple of messages to alert you of the fires in the Amazon, saying, “Pray for the united states.” The same texts that are shared by, and she has also been published by the american actress Cara Delevingne on her Instagram.

“The Amazon is burning there for three weeks, and I’m discovering it now because of the lack of coverage in the media. This is one of the ecosystems that are most capital in the Land. Spread the knowledge,” he said of the pictures.

“If you are not from Brazil and don’t have any idea of what’s going on here, so here goes. The largest forest in the world is on fire, and by the 16th day. And the media is not giving a damn about it,” he said in another text.

In accordance with the YOUTUBEtwo in each of the three main areas of burning recorded in August took place in the Amazon rain forest and the Burning of the National Institute for Space Research, indicates that the fires in the accounted for 65,1% of the total amount — the higher between the months of August, since the beginning of the survey in 2003. Furthermore, according to the publication, leading experts and entities in the environmental state are unanimously agreed that the forest fires are linked to the process of deforestation.