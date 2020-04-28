Margot Robbie may not be eating the chicken’s eggs

Margot Robbie has revealed that it was in need of a special diet on set of their new movie, Birds of Prey (Birds of Prey), in order to avoid the headaches.

The actress has confessed that she is allergic to the white of the eggs from the chickens, and found that it gives you a terrible headache in it, so you have to make sure that you use the 100 eggs of duck in the sandwich that she was eating like a criminal and harley quinn (Harley Quinn) in the new feature.

“I have eaten many of the sandwiches and the eggs,” he said in an interview. “I’m allergic to the white of the eggs from the chickens, which is all the more strange. They give me a headache. Like everything except for the eggs. They know how to cook with the eggs of the duck,” he said.

Margot also loved to eat the treats while he was stuck on the character:

“I couldn’t eat much of anything that wasn’t healthy at the dinner. Amazing that I still have all my teeth. I eat a lot of sugar on the set,” he said.

The film arrives in Brazil on the 6th of February.

The demanding of it

Margot Robbie admitted he still finds it hard not to doubt themselves – even though it’s one of the ones most successful in the world.

Ever since she became famous with the movie The-Wolf-of-Wall-Street-star of the australian has made a number of other films, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell”, the two that have earned her a BAFTA award, and a nomination for the academy award.

But in spite of his incredible success, and Margot still has doubts about his place in the industry, and he talked about it in an interview to the british edition of Glamour magazine:

My biggest problem with it is that I had this syndrome of the impostor… I Still have it sometimes, and I think we all ask the question, ” How did you get here? You’re not good enough to do so. Who let them in?'” , he said, adding that it will still feel that way from time to time on how to conseguiur get to where he is now’.

Margot Robbie has said that despite being proud of her background in the theater, it’s in your greatest critic and always think of the flaws in his papers:

“I don’t think that you have a job where I said to myself: ‘You’re out!’. I always think, ‘you did what You had to do, but he lost that tag in here, so the next time you will do it in a different way’,” he said.