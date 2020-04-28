The third film in the franchise, God of Thunder, was a great success, being highly praised for its fun and charm. But it looks like that “Thor: Ragnarok“directed by Taika Waititi, was attended by two important figures to get the result, which can be seen on the screen. Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstylesartist of Hulk, has revealed during a Comic-Con in Tokyo, Chris Hemsworth, and he improvised that part of the story, and helped to create many comedic moments.

“We have a lot of fun. In fact, it’s Chris Hemsworth, who’s here… it’s Chris Hemsworth, and we all agreed that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ together, and basically improvise the script of the whole, and we had a great time with Taika Waititi, we had a great time: we shot in Australia, played a lot, we have made a lot of jokes, and it was a great moment,” said the star of the Marvel universe.

“Thor: Ragnarok”written by Eric Pearson, he made his debut on the 26th of October, in the year 2017 in Brazil. In the wake of “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), has made more than US$ 850 million at the box office in the world. In addition to Hemsworth, and ruffalo’s hairstyles, the film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

The film had a great reception, and in the Rotten Tomatoesfor example, it has the approval of 93% based on 403 ratings. According to the consensus of the critics: “Exciting, funny, and above all, fun. “Thor: Ragnarok it is an adventure of cosmic color, which sets a new standard for their franchise – and the rest of the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.”

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth to return to the “I Love and Thunder”. In the third movie of the superhero, Waititi took back in the direction of, and also serves as a road map. Set to open in theaters in the United States on the 5th day of November, 2021. Natalie Portman is also reprisará its role as the astrophysicist Jane Foster, and will be in charge of the women’s version of Thor. And Tessa Thompson to once again give life to a Valkyrie, a female warrior Asgardiana.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

