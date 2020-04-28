MIAMI, 2021 Package of 8 nights and flights for$ 999, you haven’t read it wrong.

* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

His dream is to get to know, Miami might be closer to make than you might think. The Hurb is a packet of data is flexible in 2021, with airfare and accommodation for up to 8 days for less than$ 1000! Here’s how it works, and get ready to start planning your vacation for next year.

The pack-in date is flexible; it gives you the right to choose up to three dates between the months of march and November (except in July) to book your trip. At the time of the purchase, you fill out the form on the day that is best for you, so that you can make at least one of the pre-planning stage. In the Hurb, undertakes to respond within 45 days prior to the first date that all of the information about the trip, the dates, the data from the flights and accommodation.

In Miami, you can take advantage of the holiday to enjoy the beaches, do some shopping, a visit to the water park with the animals, the Miami Seaquarium, and much, much more. There are eight days to take advantage of. Your accommodation will be at the Days Hotel by Wyndham in the Thunderbird Beach Resort, or another hotel of the same category.

The flights leave from two brazilian cities: Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, brazil.

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

With more than 12 million followers on Facebook, the Hurb has the stamp of Disney to Select, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

The best price!

Its a chance to get to know Miami’s is right now. In spite of the high dollar, the Hurb is a promotion on the package, the date is flexible, with a price starting at us$ 999 for tickets for a return trip, the first of its kind for eight days. It is possible to pay the amount in up to 12 installments without interest on the card or ticket.

