Michael Jackson has been largely ignored by the actress, who made history at the Oscars

The producer and singer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has made a special revelation of Michael Jackson, the musician, had love interests on actress Halle Berry.

Babyface, who has worked closely with the late king of pop, he remarked that he ‘was interested in going out with the actress at the time, in which she starred as a bond girl in the James Bond film, Die Another Day, starring Pierce Brosnan.

The singer made the revelation during a message direct from Instagram to your partner in the profession want to explore with Her. Babyface said: “It’s a story all right. One time Michael called me up and said, ‘Hey Babyface, you know the one who is Halle Berry? To know about it?’, and I told him that of course I knew who he was, and he said, ‘Can you do me a favor? To connect to it, I’d like to propose a meeting with me”, and so the producer got in touch with a representative for the actress to give him the proper invitation.

SEE ALSO: Elton John says that Michael Jackson was a “mentally ill” in the last few years of his life

“And then we sit around and wait for the response. I can’t say exactly what was the reaction in the Hall”she commented to him, adding, that she’d never even have to respond to the request of Michael, and the meeting ended up taking place.

It is worth noting that, in 2002, Halle Berry won the award for the Best Actress Oscar, for her role in the movie, The Last Supper, 2001). She went on to the history of the award to become the first actress from black to receive an award.