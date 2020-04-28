Millie Bobby Brown-show photo with new boyfriend

The suspect is going from strength to strength. Millie Bobby Brown it seems to be in a relationship with Joseph Robinson. The 17-year-old used social media to post a photo is on the course side of the day of 15, very, very complicit. “The FAMILY,” he wrote in the caption, the abbreviation for “I love you”, which means “I love you”.

The two have become well-known for a few months during the holidays, and your relationship will be started from there. However, there is still no official confirmation.