Millie Bobby Brown’s turn to be criticized for “excessive” make-up in the photo

Millie Bobby Brown has decided to take his followers on a journey into the past and incorporated as Frances Houseman – the most popular, such as the “Baby” of Dirty Dancing, in a photo shared on Instagram. But some have suggested that a 15-year-old would be overdoing the look “mature”.

The star of the Stranger Things he shared two photos in which it appears by using a shade of blue fine mist and wavy hair, inspired by the look Jennifer Gray wore in the 1987 film. In the caption, she wrote, the phrase, the iconic ” Baby: “No one leaves Baby in the side”.

Some of the people began to praise the actress for the production. “You’re beautiful,” he said, the influencer, James and Charles. Even the actress and singer Ashley Tisdale has left a positive comment, “Yeah”.

Other followers, however, were very impressed with the look and feel of the teenager, who has not even completed the age of 16 years and had a character played by Jennifer Gray when she was 27.

“It makes Me uncomfortable to see it. She’s a teenage girl to be beautiful. Why did make her look older?”, asked for a person. Another fan, more rough around the edges, he commented, “You’ve only got 15 years ago. Stop it.”

This is not the first time that Millie Bobby Brown has been criticized for its look. About a month ago, after posting a photo on Instagram, the actress, had received comments such as, “you seem to have the age of 30 and stop trying to look older’.