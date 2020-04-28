More! Kylie Jenner buys the mansion-style resort, with more than$ 200 million, with a sports court and indoor games room — see all the stunning images!





Like the classic billion dollar, Kylie Jenner got a brand new and luxurious property to call their own! According to TMZ, with the occurrence of the acts he bought another mansion in Holmby Hills, one of the best areas in Los Angeles, California, usa. The youngest of the Kardashians-Jenners, it has invested 36.5 million dollars on real estate property — of about 206 million dollars.

The amount includes 1.426 square meters, built almost like a hotel. In the property Case, you can enjoy a gourmet kitchen, a professional, a screening room in the open air, in a little cinema built, the bars, and game rooms. Stormi is going to put together a party! In the segment of fitness, the property also has a fitness center and a sports court for basketball and pickleball.

The house is only one floor, it has a sleek, modern, and spacious, with a swimming pool, which is seen by almost everyone in the room. Next to the swimming pool area are two bedrooms for the guests – after all, Kylie is always accompanied by friends or family, you know? As a result, the billion dollar still made it a good deal… The real estate was valued at 45 million dollars (us $ 255 million), but she’s got that great “discount”. Those who do not weep, do not breast!

A home at a very young age, and the modern, to the manager, isn't he? Pure luxury!






