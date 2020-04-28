MTV EMAs in Seville Was Eilish and Halsey are the winners, Ariana Grande out-of-hand shake

Was Eilish and Halsey are the big winners in the edition of 2019 at the latest from the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place on the evening of Sunday, the 3rd of November, in the city of Seville. The AC-Noticías accompanied him to the ceremony.

It was Ariana Grande who is leading the nominations for the MTV EMAS, with the name of the race, with ten of the prizes, but the fact that he was not present, it is not raising any award for, and Was Eilish, and Halsey, in the end, the big winners of the night winning two awards each.

The author of the “Bad Guy” won the award for “Best Song” and “breakthrough Artist”, in two of the categories the most sought-after. Already, Halsey took home the award for “Best Outfit” and “Best Pop Artist”.

The Korean group BTS has also been one of the key players in the ceremony of the MTV EMAs, being one of the most award-winning late – night in total took home two awards (“Best Live Performance” and “Biggest Fans”).

Taylor Swift also topped the nominations with ten of the prizes, but ended up winning only the award for “Best Video” in the subject “I”, in a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the disco.

At the opening of the MTV EMA 2019 was put in charge of the Dua Lipa. The british singer performed his latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” it is accompanied by a group of dancers dressed in yellow.

After the opening ceremony, Becky G appeared on the stage, proving that they have mastered the perfection of the Spanish language. Back and forth between the two languages, to the singer, famous for songs like “Higher” and “Sin Pyjamas”, he gave a welcome to all the guests, and drew smiles to the fans.

Then, It he was accompanied by a telephone giant, and it has proven to the public, it also has the ability to shine on the dance floor.

Niall Horan took to the MTV Europe Music Awards, with the theme: “Nice To Meet Ya”. Accompanied by his band, the musician has proven that it doesn’t take a huge performance to lead the multião the crowd, while Becky G and in the evening, he gave the fans, with the topic of “How to On” and a collaboration with Akon at a party, literally, carnival.

Soon after, the people were able to attend two performances of Green Day’s MTV World Stage in Seville, a show which closed on Saturday, November 2, the MTV Music Week. The stage is installed in the Plaza de España in Seville, a city that is home to this year, the MTV Europe Music Awards, the group’s north american, traveled by the successes of the most outstanding of his career, and left the audience asking for more and more.

Halsey, who won the award of the Best Pop Artist, ” the subject of “the Graveyard”, which was followed by the american singer After Max mostou his talent in music matter-of-factly with a “T” and “a Sweet But Psycho, with a band composed only by women.

Rosalia went up to the stage to participate in a rather surprising, and it once again proved that he deserved to go for EMAs. It is accompanied by a group of dancers, a singer, is Spanish made to vibrate with the audience from the beginning to the end, sung to the tune of “Pienso en tu Aim,” and “Di Mi Nombre”.

@rosaliavt-made to our ????? dreams come true with her powerhouse #MTVEMA performance!!! https://t.co/9dweQRHwMA

After a tribute to Liam Gallagher with the award for ‘Rock the Icon’, the Korean group NCT of 127 they went up to the stage and put all the people to sing “Highway to Heaven”.

The host of the evening, Becky G, she returned once again to the stage at the FIBES Palacio de Congresos and Exhibitions de Sevilla, and has presented on topics such as “Sin Pyjamas”, and “24/7”.

Liam Gallagher has closed the issue of the 2019 bonds of the MTV Europe Music Awards with her new single, “Once”, and “Wonderwall”.

Our #MTVEMA Rock Icon, @liamgallagher gave us alllll the feels, and MORE with this book of genesis performance!!! ?? https://t.co/rIlKJi54bK

The FULL LIST OF WINNERS FROM the MTV EMAs in 2019: