MTV EMAs in Seville Was Eilish and Halsey are the winners, Ariana Grande out-of-hand shake

Was Eilish and Halsey are the big winners in the edition of 2019 at the latest from the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place on the evening of Sunday, the 3rd of November, in the city of Seville. The AC-Noticías accompanied him to the ceremony.
It was Ariana Grande who is leading the nominations for the MTV EMAS, with the name of the race, with ten of the prizes, but the fact that he was not present, it is not raising any award for, and Was Eilish, and Halsey, in the end, the big winners of the night winning two awards each.
The author of the “Bad Guy” won the award for “Best Song” and “breakthrough Artist”, in two of the categories the most sought-after. Already, Halsey took home the award for “Best Outfit” and “Best Pop Artist”.
The Korean group BTS has also been one of the key players in the ceremony of the MTV EMAs, being one of the most award-winning late – night in total took home two awards (“Best Live Performance” and “Biggest Fans”).
Taylor Swift also topped the nominations with ten of the prizes, but ended up winning only the award for “Best Video” in the subject “I”, in a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the disco.
At the opening of the MTV EMA 2019 was put in charge of the Dua Lipa. The british singer performed his latest single, “Don’t Start Now,” it is accompanied by a group of dancers dressed in yellow.
After the opening ceremony, Becky G appeared on the stage, proving that they have mastered the perfection of the Spanish language. Back and forth between the two languages, to the singer, famous for songs like “Higher” and “Sin Pyjamas”, he gave a welcome to all the guests, and drew smiles to the fans.
Then, It he was accompanied by a telephone giant, and it has proven to the public, it also has the ability to shine on the dance floor.
Niall Horan took to the MTV Europe Music Awards, with the theme: “Nice To Meet Ya”. Accompanied by his band, the musician has proven that it doesn’t take a huge performance to lead the multião the crowd, while Becky G and in the evening, he gave the fans, with the topic of “How to On” and a collaboration with Akon at a party, literally, carnival.
Soon after, the people were able to attend two performances of Green Day’s MTV World Stage in Seville, a show which closed on Saturday, November 2, the MTV Music Week. The stage is installed in the Plaza de España in Seville, a city that is home to this year, the MTV Europe Music Awards, the group’s north american, traveled by the successes of the most outstanding of his career, and left the audience asking for more and more.
Halsey, who won the award of the Best Pop Artist, ” the subject of “the Graveyard”, which was followed by the american singer After Max mostou his talent in music matter-of-factly with a “T” and “a Sweet But Psycho, with a band composed only by women.
Rosalia went up to the stage to participate in a rather surprising, and it once again proved that he deserved to go for EMAs. It is accompanied by a group of dancers, a singer, is Spanish made to vibrate with the audience from the beginning to the end, sung to the tune of “Pienso en tu Aim,” and “Di Mi Nombre”.
MTV EMA on Twitter
@rosaliavt-made to our ????? dreams come true with her powerhouse #MTVEMA performance!!! https://t.co/9dweQRHwMA
After a tribute to Liam Gallagher with the award for ‘Rock the Icon’, the Korean group NCT of 127 they went up to the stage and put all the people to sing “Highway to Heaven”.
The host of the evening, Becky G, she returned once again to the stage at the FIBES Palacio de Congresos and Exhibitions de Sevilla, and has presented on topics such as “Sin Pyjamas”, and “24/7”.
Liam Gallagher has closed the issue of the 2019 bonds of the MTV Europe Music Awards with her new single, “Once”, and “Wonderwall”.
MTV EMA on Twitter
Our #MTVEMA Rock Icon, @liamgallagher gave us alllll the feels, and MORE with this book of genesis performance!!! ?? https://t.co/rIlKJi54bK
The FULL LIST OF WINNERS FROM the MTV EMAs in 2019:
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
David’s Career
Fernando Daniel – WINNER of the
Plutonium
ProfJam
Tay
VIDEO
Ariana Grande, thank u, next,
Was Eilish – the bad guy
Released On X – Old-Town-Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
MEXICO. J Balvin – Con in the Height of the ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift – I ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The disco – the WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Taylor Swift
THE BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – the 7 rings
Was Eilish – the bad guy is WINNING
Released On X – Old-Town-Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
The Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello – Miss
BETTER WAYS TO WORK TOGETHER
BTS, Halsey, released on the same day With Luv
Released Under The X-Billy Ray Cyrus – Old-Town-Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
MEXICO. J Balvin – Con in the Height of the ft. El Guincho – WINNING
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello – Miss
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call-You-Mine
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
After Max
Was Eilish WINNER
Lewis Capaldi
Released In X,
Lizzo
It
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey – WINNING
The Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
THE BEST LIVE PERFORMANCE
Ariana Grande
BTS – – – WINNER
Ed Sheeran
P!WE are
Travis Scott
THE BEST ARTIST IN ROCK MUSIC
Green Day – the WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
THE BEST HIP HOP ARTIST
21 and He
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Travis Scott
THE BEST ARTIST IN THE ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs – WINNER of the
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
THE BEST OF ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix – WINNER
The Chainsmokers
THE BEST LOOK
Halsey – WINNING
J Balvin
Released In X,
Lizzo
MEXICO
THE BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Was Eilish
BTS – – – WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BETTER TO PUSH IT
After Max’s WINNING
Was Eilish
CNCO
H. E. R.
The Jade Bird
Wireless WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
It
MEXICO
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta-2019
Hailee Steinfeld – the Isle of MTV in Malta until 2018
Museum – Bilbao-Spain to 2018 – the WINNER
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris To The Festival 2019 At The Latest
twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris to the Festival 2019 at the latest