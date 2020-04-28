Natalie Portman is a survivor of the massacre, who becomes a pop star in “Vox Lux”, I &

Girl, a 13 year old seriously injured during a shooting at a local high school in Staten Island, New York city, composed the music to overcome the trauma and becomes a pop sensation – the same is devoid of talent. As the star grows, the experiencing ego, a giant and a personality that is destructive, and the film portrays it, “Vox Lux – The Price of Fame,” proposes a reflection about the pop culture, the media, and the obsession with celebrity-all contribute to the aura of the show due to the violence.