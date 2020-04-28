Natalie Portman: My characters tend to be complex, tormented

Natalie Portman gives a loud laugh from the other end of the line when a reporter asked him if, at times, you do not get the impression that your childhood was stolen? The issue has everything to do with the fact that his character is at the Start of Lux – The Price of Fame than this girl, a 13 year old catapulted to early success, and now, her mother’s attempt to return to germany. She was able to have a child, let’s say, normal. With that distinctive voice, she said, “If you will be able to define “normality” and tell me, who is normal, perhaps I will be able to answer,” he says, laughing. The news reporter mentions “Caetano Veloso” – “up close, nobody is normal, and she agrees

“Exactly. There are great directors who made great films about the banality of everyday people, but I’m not sure I have a physique du rôle, nor the temperament for this role. My characters tend to be complex, tormented. Celeste is.” And, such as it is, a ‘celebrity’ to interpret the other?

“Celeste, when I go into a scene, it’s a ‘has been’, as it has been. It is interesting to create a character like that, because she already had the picture, and I think that makes the point of Brady’s (and the director, Brady Corbet), who would like Raffey and I were going to be different. But I wouldn’t say that I’m certainly not a celebrity. I am a part of this universe, and the glamour of the movies, I’ve done the characters are strong, but, personally, I am discreet, and I like to preserve my privacy.”

On the track, all the songs are in the Sia, which also has an office in the executive production. “It’s an artist’s very, very strong”, said Natalie. The cis, as it is a well-known Sia Kate Isobelle Furler-has become a phenomenon, and today it is regarded as the only artist to have five paper clips, with more than 1 billion views each and every one. The singer-songwriter, actress, director and record producer, although he was a young man when, in 1997, her boyfriend was killed in a car accident. Devastated at an emotional level, it has become dependent on the drug. This phase lasted for only six years. “The film is a fight very much with the violence and the grief and the Cis, and through his experiences, he understands it very well.”

The celestial is inspired by real life characters? There has been a lot of talk about this being the aforementioned Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. “No, I worked with cross-references as accurate,” says Natalie. The reporter takes the opportunity to remind her to Jacqueline Kennedy. This is another character that expresses itself in quite the outfit. Of all those fashionable collections which have marked the age of the Kingdom. “Paul (Larrain) has been very careful in the details. And this is a character that is in the minds of the collective. The battle is for the Jackie in order to preserve the legacy of her husband president John F. Kennedy and the scores of relevance in the world, right where we live. It was a film that I really enjoyed doing it.”

Luc Besson’s Pablo Larrain, the one French, the other in chile. They are strangers in the world. It makes a lot of difference. “It may sound like a cliché, but the film is, in a country of their own. If the director knows what he wants, can’t lead his team anywhere.” Their relationship has changed, with the officers, and after that it went? “I have a different point of view, of course, and sometimes I wonder how he would direct some of the scenes. As an actor, I respect the point of view of my chief, but opino, and they will hear my voice. For more of the author’s to be in the film, making it an experience that is strongly communal.”

She was born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981, has 37 years, addressed the 2015 A tale of Love and Shadows, adapted from the work of a writer of israel Amos Oz. “Tour was great. He had been fully aware of his convictions and fought for them. It was one of the founders of the peace movement Shalom Akhshav, and advocated a Two-state Solution, which is a controversial topic in Israel. I didn’t choose to film the story of him, by the way. I am very much against Benjamin Netanyahu, has always been, and will be,” he said.

As she evaluates her experience with the director? “I think it was on my weak points, but if I were to make another film right now and have no plans to go back to the head, I feel it would be more secure.” In 2010, during the filming of The Black Swan, she met the dancer and choreographer in the French Benjamin Millepied, whom she married in 2012. “He has created the choreography, which is really more of a scenic drive at the Start of Lux.” Together, they have their children, Amalia, and Aleph. It is a tribute to Jorge Luis Borges? “It’s the first letter of the alphabets of the languages that are semitic, which includes Hebrew, aramaic, ciríaco and the arab world. This corresponds to the alpha.”

