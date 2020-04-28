Natalie Portman recommends the book and explains why it’s vegan

Natalie Portman has returned to the embrace of the vegan diet after giving birth to her second child in the fall of 2017, a girl, Amalia. The actress is vegan, there is almost a nueve years ago, and explained that it was decided to choose for this diet free of animal products after reading the book Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer, and that she would recommend to others.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Portman said that after reading the book, ‘awareness’ about the cruel treatment to which the food industry are giving to the animals.

But when I was pregnant with Amalia, she says that she went back to consuming the eggs and the milk, and it was only with a plant-based diet. After the baby was born, it was back to your diet.

For the children, for as long as they are vegetarian as well.

The actress and 37-year-old is mother to Aleph, seven years old, and is Amalia, of the two, with her husband, the dancer and the choreographer of the French Benjamin Millepied.