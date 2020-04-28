Nice! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian lead the fight physical in the new teaser trailer of “KUWTK” is: “I will come over to me!”; Watch

Every family has their quarrels… even a Kardashian! Finally, we were able to get a sneak peak on the 18th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s” has in store, a teaser was published by the channel E!, in the late afternoon (the 25th). Get ready, because many of the tents are coming!

Many of the confusions caused in the course of the previous episodes, it happened because of the “limits” imposed by Kourtney, who has refused to film certain aspects of their lives. And it seems that it is the oldest of the clan and will continue to be the target of the discord between the sisters!

In one passage, we see Kim talking about and even starting to be at the top of the Kourt! Eitaaa! “You don’t have anything to say.”shouts out to the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign, by throwing an object in the direction of her sister. “You never come to me like that”, claimed not the girl next door is ready to fight! It gives you only a glimpse:

Also in the preview, they also reveal to Khloé, who has invited none other than Tristan Thompson for an evening meal. What?

At the beginning of last year, Koko has put an end to her relationship with the basketball player and after that he has betrayed her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of her sister Kylie Jenner at the time. Since then, the mother of the True you try to live in peace with one another, the former for the sake of our daughter, and it seems that Kim Kardashian would also want to do your part, as well as a good aunt you are.

In a video call with her, she goes on to explain what had happened. “I was just coming out of the Mercer Hotel and I received a phone call from Tristan’s on my cell phone. And he said, ‘Oh, my God! I’m here on the side. And he said, ‘what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going out to dinner with my family and friends.’ So, I was like, ‘do You want to come?’”he says. “You invited me to dinner?”question to the author of the “Revenge Body”, in a shock.

The wife of Kanye West, he confesses to his sister that when the jack fell, he was desperate with that Khloé could find. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done? You should not have to invite him to dinner?’”financial crisis. But, much to his surprise, the co-founder of the “Good American” is the very picture of maturity. “I don’t think that you need to do what is best for you. If you want him to have a drink [com você] at the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with that. This is very generous on your part”said.

In response to this, the mother of a North-West warrant, which is not calling for Tristan’s betrayal, but what he sees the meeting as a sign of peace on behalf of the family, and, most importantly, a niece, a True. “I don’t think that is what Tristan has done has been, of course, it’s okay. This is not the kind of thing that I do, and I’ve been a brute to him. But I don’t know what that is, is the father of the True, and the mother cheated on your father… You know what I mean? All of their friends to excuse the mother.”he says.

Khloé shows you don’t have to import, and maintains that it is “a good thing”. “I think that forgiveness is the better path,”concluded Kim, before we say good-bye. The new season of the reality show’s debut on march 26 in the United States.