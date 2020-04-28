Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne live the romance hot in the trailer for Carnival Row

Carnival Row, the series that is unprecedented in the Amazon, has got a new trailer this week. Check it out below.

The emphasis is on the two main actors: Orlando Bloom, the Lord of The Rings, and Cara Delevingne, the Squad’s Confidence. The two star in the scenes as well as hot in the trailer.

Cara Delevingne is living the fairy Vignette, who is in love with the detective, Rycroft Philostrate, the character from the actor.

The series is set in a fantasy world of victorian-era inhabited by mythological creatures that are most feared by human beings. In the midst of this, a detective, a human and a fairy rekindle a dangerous affair, even that the fragile peace in the city of falls apart in the middle of a series of murders, which reveals a monster that no one knew about.

The first of the season for Carnival Row, a debut on the 30th of August, in the Amazon. The series is already renewed for a second year.

