Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne live the romance hot in the trailer for Carnival Row

Carnival Row, the series that is unprecedented in the Amazon, has got a new trailer this week. Check it out below.
The emphasis is on the two main actors: Orlando Bloom, the Lord of The Rings, and Cara Delevingne, the Squad’s Confidence. The two star in the scenes as well as hot in the trailer.
Recommended content:
Orlando Bloom is on the scenes with Cara Delevingne in the new series: “Weird”
Cara Delevingne is living the fairy Vignette, who is in love with the detective, Rycroft Philostrate, the character from the actor. The series is set in a fantasy world of victorian-era inhabited by mythological creatures that are most feared by human beings. In the midst of this, a detective, a human and a fairy rekindle a dangerous affair, even that the fragile peace in the city of falls apart in the middle of a series of murders, which reveals a monster that no one knew about. The first of the season for Carnival Row, a debut on the 30th of August, in the Amazon. The series is already renewed for a second year.
See also:
Cara Delevingne is living the fairy Vignette, who is in love with the detective, Rycroft Philostrate, the character from the actor.
The series is set in a fantasy world of victorian-era inhabited by mythological creatures that are most feared by human beings. In the midst of this, a detective, a human and a fairy rekindle a dangerous affair, even that the fragile peace in the city of falls apart in the middle of a series of murders, which reveals a monster that no one knew about.
The first of the season for Carnival Row, a debut on the 30th of August, in the Amazon. The series is already renewed for a second year.