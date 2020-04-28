out of control and nearly killed her

Selena Gomez has dated with Justin Bieber as of 2010 to 2018, and the relationship has been marked by controversies and allegations. With time to reflect on the relationship, she talked about the former in a recent interview.
Selena commented on the effect of the relationship on his life and career, and how the events that have taken place in the influence up to now.
Check it out below! “I’ve been through a very difficult thing, and, like it or not, it’s a picture that was painted of my life because of it. It was scary because I didn’t want it to affect my career,” said Selena Gomez in a chat with comedian Amy, Schumer, in Interview magazine. Selena also spoke about the balance between his personal life and his career as a singer and an actress. Learn about Ramona and Beezus, a film of this Afternoon’s Session with Selena Gomez
“I was so out of control when I was younger. I think that it showed people that I was weak in a few moments, and it had a lot of problems,” he said of the united states. For the Better, and the harassment of the press, influenced in quite the way that her relationship with Justin Bieber has been established. “My intention has always been to become a tabloid. Then, when things turned out this way, everything is out of control,” he said. The purpose of this type of harassment, they began to affect his personal life at the time, Selena Gomez was speaking on the matter on their social networks. “I was like, ‘wait, none of this is real. The way that the media attempt to explain to you the things that have made me look pretty bad. I had to get me to open up, because all the people were running away and it was killing me,” said Selena Gomez. Justin Bieber, the star of Marvel’s been exchanging tweets and breaking the internet
