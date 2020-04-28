Pia Sundhage named ‘Woman of the Swedish of the Year’, and happens But Thunberg at the awards ceremony

To the front of the women’s brazilian national in July 2019 at the latest, on the technical Pia Sundhage has been selected to receive the award “Woman of the Swedish of the Year’ for the year 2020. The award is issued by the SWEA International, an organization that brings together women in sweden who live within and outside the country.

Credits: ENGINEERING Pia Sundhage is the technique of Women’s Soccer in Brazil

“It makes Me proud to be nominated as a Woman of Swedish of the Year” by SWEA, Because it means that women’s football is being written. And it’s worth it. Thank you,” said Sink to receive the award.

The coach of the Swedish took over the reins of the brazilian section in July of 2019, having accumulated six wins, four draws and one defeat. The strong performance led the team to a national rise of three positions in the ranking of the women, reaching the ninth place.

“Pia Sundhage is the most important part of Sweden in the women’s game – a novel! Over his long career as a professional football player, coach of football and the national team of Sweden, and the united states and Brazil, the Pia has put Sweden on the map of the world. As one of the earliest practitioners of the international women’s football, she has inspired many women, and, as a coach, and the highlight of the women in Sweden, and spreading our values, where we act in the world. The sink is a great ambassador for the best of the best in Sweden, and will also inspire many of the youth players of football all around the world,” he said at SWEA International, the rationale for the choice of the Sink.

The coach of the brazilian national team to succeed at the awards ceremony, the environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the one that is chosen to receive the award in 2019. The former world player of the success, having been winners of the European cup in 1984, the Pia also has a great history as a technology, including the gold medal in the women’s tournament of football at the Olympic games in London, in the United States in 2012.

Accessed Content