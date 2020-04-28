Queenpins | Leslie Jones, and Kristen Bell protagonizarão comedy

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


In accordance with the Deadlinethe photos Leslie Jones (“Ghost Hunters”and Kristen Bell the series “The Good Place”) will be the key players in the comedy of humor “Queenpins“.

Based on a true story, the film concentrates on the two Bell-playing of two stay-at-home, Phoenix, Arizona, which will begin in a scheme to counterfeit money-off coupons, and they create a record of the vouchers, worth$ 40 million. The documentary filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly are going to go, and roteirizar the film. The production work is done by Linda McDonough (“Ender”s the Game of The Game of the Terminator.”).

You still have not released more details about the rest of the cast, the date for the commencement of filming and premiere of the production.

READ MORE:  Tailored pants and a few extra pounds: Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart, based on the appearance of the Venice Vogue
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here