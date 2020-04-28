Rolling Stone · artificial Intelligence, it imitates the style of Travis Scott to create a new song

At a time when a mother is able to “meet” the daughter of the dead, after four years, with the help of a machine in virtual reality, it is not enough to be surpreente to find out that there are also software programs with artificial intelligence capable of composing music.

The impressive thing is how one was able to re-create the style of a particular artist and make a song that could just as easily be inserted into the discography of the musician.

As in the case of the company, Space150, who has shared his music entirely generated by artificial intelligence. Yes, both the melody and the lyrics have been created in the style of Travis Scott.

To get to the bottom of the heaps that appear on the track “Jack Park is canny to the throat Dope Man” on the team, he put in two weeks ago, a lot of the lyrics of the song in the song in a text generator.

Here’s a verse:

I ain’t got the gold ’cause I know I’m not that hard

But I got all my old bitches mad by the bar

Thinkin’ at-the-Grammys-in-the-family-I-got-stars: all-stars

Try to put in the plane, but the blame be on the cars.

Listen to the song below or here.

