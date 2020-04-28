Rolling Stone magazine · 6 fun facts about the stars of the music and what you need to know

Do you really know everything about your favorite singer? We have prepared an amazing list of 6 names-of-successful-and here are some fun facts that every fan should know. Take a look at:

1. Freddie Mercury has dressed Princess Diana as man for you to take it to the club for LGBT

Diana, Princess of wales and Freddie Mercury had a lot in common and have become great friends. But the fame of the two made it almost impossible for them to come out together…. So, once again, the lead singer of Queen, had the bright idea to take on the Lady Di dressed as a man to a bar for the LGBT super-trendy in south east London.

2. Johnny Cash believed that his music would not be remembered after your death

Before I started working with Rick Rubin on a series of albums on the American king of country music, Johnny Cash, he was so discouraged that he believed that no one would bother with her when he died. However, Rick has convinced him that he could leave a legacy.

3. The origin of the name Mariah Carey is it came to music

The name of one of the greatest divas of pop in the world, was born of a language is native american and means “Wind”. The muse has received this name because of a song called “They Called The Wind Mariah” from the musical “Paint Your Wagon”.

4. Kurt Cobain has already been caught for the tar up on the phrases on the walls of the Kingdom, the city where he grew up

When I was living in Aberdeen, Kurt Cobain, was arrested because she liked to walk around the city and spray the walls and the cars, with such phrases as “God is gay”. In his journal, the leader of Nirvana, he wrote that he was not gay, but I’d like to be, just to piss off the homophobic.

5. Britney Spears had a marriage that lasted just 55 hours

The princess of pop, and is responsible for one of the weddings of the fastest in the history of entertainment. In 2004, Britney Spears got married in Las Vegas to Jason Alexander, her childhood friend. However, the union was annulled 55 hours after the ceremony.

6. Michael Jackson wanted Her to be the mother of his children

Have you ever imagined such a couple? After receiving an invitation from the Michael Jackson visiting Neverland, the queen of the kids, revealed that the two spent the day together, and at the end of the tour, the owner of the king of pop asked Her if she would like to be the mother of your children, Michael. It seems that the singer was looking for a woman for healthy, no vices, blonde-haired, clear-eyed, and if you want the child to have a child with him. The author did not like the idea and refused to do so.

