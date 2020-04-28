Romance Bieber, Selena Gomez, is still the best thing the ex-couple’s – 21/02/2020

“It’s too late now to say sorry?” So it was that Justin Bieber’s trying to portray with your ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, singing one of her biggest hits, “Sorry”, and in the year 2015. “I had to lose in order for me to love.” And now, four years later, it was like, the singer responded to the cries of the old, beloved, in the song “Lose You To Love Me”.

In 2020, the same as apart from each other for about three years, and in the ways of the Bieber, Selena crossed paths once again with the release of their new album, “Changes,” and “Rare” respectively. Released about a month apart, the two albums also reflect on the troubled relationship of the two, a recurring theme in his works, in the course of a decade-long back and forth.

The couple, Jelena, rage among teenage girls, has made the first steps there in 2011. She was the star of the Disney Channel, and it is the phenomenon of the teen that the viciou in the world, in her hit song-bubble gum “Baby”. Everything seemed to be perfect, and the two traveled together to Brazil, to celebrate the earth. But the joy was short-lived. In 2012, more precisely in October, and the two put on a fight out in public, and then, in January 2013, it was announced from time to time in the end.

The lyrics of their songs, however, showed something different. “I need you to shine in my life,” she said of Bieber, “All That Matters”. “This is love, it’s not over” had led to Selena, the “Come & Get It”. And she was right, because at the end of 2013, the two were back together again.

From that year on, the two have passed through several phases, always making sure to explain to your feelings about the novel, chat, and back into the city. Together or separate, the relationship is shaky it was on the topic of favorite songs, for the same reason. Selena was presented, moved on to the American Music Awards of 2014 to the tune of “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, with a rant about the addictive love for you, while Bieber’s devoted an entire album, “Purpose,” the critique of the ex-girlfriend, like ‘Love Yourself’, or to apologize to her, in “Sorry”.

And with that, we come to the year 2020 and in new raids by the music of the old couple. Justin has been married since 2019, with model Hailey Baldwin (who loves to keep track of everything that Selena does in the social network), while the Better, after other relationships, such as the rapper, The Weeknd, and is happy to be single. I have been using it with my grandmother,” joked the star, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, at the beginning of this year.

In addition to having spent a good part of the last decade and are living as a married couple, Justin and Selena have in common. In the past few years, the two have steered clear of the social networking sites to take better care of their health, mental well-being. Both of them sought to rehab centers, dealing with a deep depression.

In addition to this, Selena’s face and the lupus is a serious inflammatory disease, as Bieber continues to struggle with the effects of Lyme Disease, “in The last few years have been tough, but you have to have the right treatment will help me deal with this incurable disease. I will come back and it’s better than never,” he promised Bieber, on Instagram, in January of this year.

The many experiences gathered over the last few years have marked the return to the pop scene in the year 2020. One more coincidence: this is the last album to each and every one that had come out in the same year, in 2015.

The disk is “Rare”, which was launched back in January, Selena’s attempts to put an end to in the past with Bieber. The first single, “Lose You to Love Me,” she said her first number-one hit in the charts in the united states, and the public has embraced this part of his narrative of self-overcoming against the ex. Look at Her Now” are not obtained the same success, but it is also the formula for you. “It took a few years ago, but look at her now!” to celebrate Selena’s in the letter. The album has sold over 112 million copies in the United States in its first week of release, almost as much as its predecessor, “the Revival” (117 thousand copies in the first week of 2015 according to the Billboard charts). The reviews have also been favorable, building up to a note is at 76 on Metacritic, an aggregator of book reviews, which is considered to be positive.

With Justin bieber, and the story is quite different. The centerpiece of his new album, “Changes”, with the song “Used” was just amargando a second position, the positions of the US, even after all the various tactics and, desperate for Justin bieber and his manager, Scooter Braun, to ensure that the top of the charts. The band has been criticized for its lyrical content, the empty, telling you how much of a woman, it would be delicious.

Her album should be selling more than Selena’s first week, with an estimated 300-thousand copies in the United States, but it is still much lower than that of the previous “Purpose”, it has won 650 billion on its debut. The critic also does not seem to have enjoyed much of his work. “Changes” has received reviews mixed on Metacritic, ensuring that only one note of the 55.

Even after all the years that have passed from the beginning of the many purposes of a relationship, Justin and Selena to know that the story of the two even give up and can’t stop talking about the case when you have a chance. In an interview with National Public Radio in January, Selena has revealed that she lived in a novel to abuse it with Bieber. “I have found strength, through the tough times. It is dangerous to be in with a mindset of a victim. And I’m not being disrespectful, I really feel like I have been the victim of a certain abuse,” said the singer.

In turn, Bieber has also acknowledged its destructive behavior in the past, and again, if you are focused on the ex. In my previous relationship, I was mad and I was being careless. So this time, I took time to focus on myself, on trying to make the right decisions, and everything in between. And, yes, I have improved. If I didn’t have me around, God, I would have been autodestruído, to be sure. It would not be good at all. I don’t know if I would be alive. It was all very, very, very bleak,” said Justin, in a chat with youtuber Zane Lowe’s show last week.

It remains to be seen when this old novel will settle in the book from the other…